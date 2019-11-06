New 10-floor hotel to be erected in downtown Athens

The relevant permits for construction were obtained by Hellas Museum Hotel SA

A new 10-floor hotel will open in downtown Athens after Hellas Museum Hotel SA obtained the relevant permit for the construction of the building.

The hotel will also have 4 basements for car parking and a swimming pool and will be on the juncture of Patision and Marni streets, opposite the National Archaeological Museum.

According to Tornos News, the investment plan will be implemented by the French-Belgian investment fund ‘Boissee Finances’, which is in partnership with Accor Hotels.

The property that will be erected on the site belongs to the public charity “Triantios Vocational and Industrial School of Patras” and has been leased from the fund for 25 years with the option of extending the contract for another 25 years.

The most likely brand name the new hotel will operate under is Ibis.