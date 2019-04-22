New blast hits Sri Lanka, reports

The explosion took place near a church in Colombo

According to Reuters, citing an eyewitness, the explosion took place in a van while the Sri Lankan bomb squad were trying to defuse an explosive device found in a suspicious parcel earlier.

The explosion took place near a church in Colombo, Sri Lanka that was targeted by Sunday’s deadly bombings, Reuters reported, citing a witness.

Sri Lanka police have found 87 bomb detonators at the Colombo’s main bus station, according to a spokesman.

The statement comes after the Sri Lankan authorities announced that they had decided to reimpose a curfew as the country continues to recover from Easter Sunday’s deadly bombings, which killed nearly 300 people across the country, local media reported

source: sputniknews.com