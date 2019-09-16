New Board of Directors for Olympic Stadium Centre (OAKA) appointed

Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports, Lefteris Avgenakis, appointed the new board of directors of the Athens Olympic Center “Spyros Louis”, with lawyer Maria Spyridakis occupying the position of President.

Mr. Avgenakis said the composition of the new BoD reflected the government’s will for a new era in the management of Olympic Sports facilities. “An era of extroversion and improved management that will make the OAKA a hub of sport and culture, not only for the basin, but for the whole country.”

Ms. Spyridakis has been a Lawyer since 2001 and holds a Masters Degree in European Competition Law from the Law School of the University of Athens. She has been a Lawyer at the Piraeus Port Authority Legal Service since 2007, and has been a dedicated research associate – Legal Adviser to the Minister of Merchant Shipping, Accredited Parliamentary Assistant in the European Parliament, Legal Advisor to Public and Private Entities, ESSY MARINE, ASSOCIATION OF SHIPPING BUSINESSES), Member of the Legislative Committee of the Ministry of Merchant Shipping. He has also served as a member of the Board of Directors. at Logistics OLPS.A. and at the Nautical House.