New book examines Greek Diaspora’s benefaction work

Greeks abroad have been in the vanguard of helping and supporting communities in the homeland before, during and after the creation of the modern Greek state, a new book argues.

Panteion University professor Matoula Tomara-Sideris in her new book — Benefaction in Modern Greece: Theory and History — tells the history of the country receiving help from Greek communities abroad from the 18th century onwards.

The diaspora made a great contribution in the formation of the modern Greek state, according to the author, as in many cases individuals and institutions substituted the Greek state for the public good.

Prof. Tomara-Sideris’ book gives a broader history of this support and the ideas behind it through to today in the era of globalization, mainly in the form of institutional benefaction.

The author — founder of the Society for the Study of the Hellenic Diaspora at Panteion University in 2008 — presents all the major foundations and institutions in Greece today and their crucial contribution to society in health, education, research, culture, the arts and sports.

Such bodies include the Onassis Foundation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the Bodossakis Foundation, the Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation, the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation and others.

Source: greekreporter