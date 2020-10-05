New conspiracy theory – Putin will act as Trump’s surrogate to get him re-elected, Dem Senator claims (video)

Despite the millions of dollars spent on the Muller special report, which found nothing Democratic politicians continue to come up with new conspiracy theories

The findings of the US special counsel investigation, led by Robert Mueller, might have put to bed the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia to help him win the 2016 elections, but it seems Democrats cannot get over the result and are still peddling more conspiracies in light of Tump’s infection with Covid-19. The latest was expounded by Senator Chris Murphy who claimed on CNN that because President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and will be absent from the campaign trail, Russian President Vladimir Putin will act as a “surrogate” for his reelection campaign.

Asked on CNN about continuing Russian efforts to support Trump’s reelection campaign, Murphy said the Russian operation is “much bigger and bolder and smarter than it was in 2016,” and the U.S. must now be “much more serious about the Russian threat given today’s news.”

“If President Trump can’t be out there on the campaign trail for the next two weeks, then he is going to rely on his surrogates and, unfortunately, one of his surrogates is Vladimir Putin,” Murphy said.

“So you are likely going to see this campaign ramped up by Russia over the next few weeks to try to substitute for the president’s absence on the campaign trail,” the Connecticut Democrat continued.