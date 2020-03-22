New coronavirus cases jump to 94, bringing total cases to date to 624 – 15 fatalities

Of the 624, 124 were hospitalized, 34 of them in intensive care units – A total of 19 people have been discharged from hospitals

A total of 94 new coronavirus cases were officially recorded on Sunday, from a day earlier, bringing the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece to 624, with 15 fatalities to date.

Infectious disease spokesman at the Health Ministry Sotiris Tsiodras signed off on the announcement, which said that most cases occurred in Athens, while of the total 55.7 pct were men.

Of the 624, 124 were hospitalized, 34 of them in intensive care units. Most of those hospitalized have serious underlying conditions, with an average of 64 years of age (intubated ones, 67).

Of the 15 fatalities since the first case was diagnosed in Greece, 14 had underlying conditions. The average age of those who died was 77 years.

A total of 19 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Source: a.p.e.