New Covid measures – Attika: Click away & appointments in stores by Saturday

The rules that will apply are the same, i.e. masks in all areas, distances during breaks, antiseptics etc.

The new measures that will apply in Attica by tomorrow morning (Saturday) were specified by the Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis and the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, in the established press conference on Friday.

The measures that will apply from Saturday in Attica, but also in the other “red” areas, with Attica differing in terms of hours in the traffic ban.

The traffic ban in Attica will continue from 9 pm to 5 am, in contrast to the other “red” areas, where a traffic ban is imposed from 6 pm until 5 am.

As far as schools are concerned, from Monday the high schools will open all over the country, with the exception of Attica and the rest of the “red” areas where the last three grades of high school will remain closed.

The 6 areas that present an aggravated situation in the hospitals are Boeotia, West Attica, Evia, Thira, Lesvos and Halkidiki. Another 10, namely the Northern Sector of Athens, Western Sector of Athens, Central Sector of Athens, Southern Sector of Athens, Eastern Attica, Aitoloakarnania, Arcadia, Zakynthos, Magnesia and Rethymno are in a state of increased alert.

As far as the stores are concerned, click away is back in Attica, with the exception of clothing, footwear and jewelry stores, which will operate by appointment.

Hairdressers will also remain open, while OPAP stores are open for all areas, except the “red” ones. This means that in Attica they will remain closed until further notice.

A detailed presentation on how the market will work was made by the Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis. Specifically:

– In the so-called “yellow areas” the market will work as it does today. In addition, the OPAP stores will open.

– In the so-called “red areas”, such as Attica, the entire market will operate using the click away method. Exception is the clothing, footwear stores and bookstores that will operate with click inside, i.e. by appointment and collection within the store. Hairdressers, manicure-pedicure shops and KTEO will also be open by appointment.