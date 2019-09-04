New defeat for Johnson: Brexit postponement law passed

What remains to be seen is how the British people are going to react when they see that their will is ignored

The House of Commons decided against the will of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson passing the law against a no-deal Brexit with 329 votes in favor and 300 against.

The Prime Minister’s next moves are being anticipated with great concern.

Brexit postponement legislation passed the first critical stage.

What is most likely now to follow is that the Bremainers will keep rejecting all deals thus practically reversing and canceling the result of the referendum.

