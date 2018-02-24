New Democracy leads SYRIZA in latest poll by nearly 10 points

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) leads ruling SYRIZA by nearly 10 percentage points, in the first poll after the rally on the name of Skopje in Thessaloniki and Athens, as well as the parliamentary debate on the Novartis affair, according to pollsters Metron Analysis. The results will be published in Sunday’s edition of newspaper “To Vima”, and revealed that ND maintains a clear 9.7-point-lead over SYRIZA in the vote.

In particular, the main opposition party had 34.9% against 25.2% by SYRIZA.

The poll showed that the ruling party suffered notable losses after its handling of the name issue with FYROM, as its support in northern Greece recorded a significant decline.

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras appears to have made some gains after the developments in the Novartis case, In contrast, the President of ND, Kyriakos Mitsotakis reinforced his approval when it comes to foreign policy matters and issues of national interest, like FYROM and the escalation of Turkish provocations against Greece and Cyprus.

The poll also showed extreme right Golden Dawn making some gains (9.4%) and seems to be in a battle for third spot with newly formed Movement for Change (8.4%).

ANEL, the junior coalition government partner moved below the 3% threshold.

More specifically, according to Metron Analysis’s voting estimations, the parties received the following percentages:

SYRIZA 25.2%

New Democracy 34.9%

Golden Dawn 9.4%

Movement for Change 8.4%

KKE (Communists) 7.0%

ANEL (coalition government partner) 2,5%

Union Centrists 3.0%

Popular Unity 1.9%

National Unity 1.5%

Greek Solution 1.5%

Other 4.7%