New dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean for East Med

The construction of East Med is an extremely complex project but all sides are determined to go ahead with it

New data are being developed in the Eastern Mediterranean following Egypt’s decision to support the investment project of the East Med gas pipeline promoted by Greece, Israel and Cyprus.

At the same time, it appears that Washington is trying to involve the private sector in the project, ie the companies that promote the pipeline, the Greek DEPA, the Italian Edison, and the American ExxonMobil.

It should be noted that ExxonMobil with Total and HEPA have emerged as selected applicants for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in the western and southwestern maritime areas of Crete.

