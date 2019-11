New Earthquake: 5,7R Northwest of Crete! (Upd.2)

A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Crete and the southeastern Peloponnese at 9:23 am.

The Euro-Mediterranean Institute has announced a magnitude 6 Richter earthquake.

The focal point was located at 74 km west of Chania.

The earthquake felt in Athens too.

The first estimated depth is 56km.

