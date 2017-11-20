New electronic fare system put to test in 4 Metro stations

Only four of the 40 metro stations will be close their gates gradually in an effort to put the new electronic ticket to the test. OASA opted to adopt a pilot run for the new ticket system to avoid any major disturbances and inconvenience to the public. The stations the new ticket system will be tested out on are: Doukissis Plakentias, the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, Eleonas and Agios Antonios. With the exception of the first two, the other two are non-commercial stations, with the Eleonas station serving a very low number of passengers.

Metro station employees believe that only a few gates will close down in the next few days, noting that passengers are unprepared to accept the new procedures linked to the implementation of the electronic fare. They estimate that the deadline of 20 December, which OASA has set for the full implementation of the electronic ticket, will need to be extended.