New electronic transport ticket in use from today

From Monday, November 6th, the new one-way electronic tickets (which correspond to the tickets worth 1.40 Euros) will be available for commuters at the ticket offices of public transport, ie today’s 1,40 Euro tickets.

According to announcements by the competent ministry, the electronic ticket will in circulation concurrently with the conventional paper ticket.

Until now passengers paid either 4.5 euros for the first time which would correspond to a daily ticket or 7 euros for 5 routes.

Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis said yesterday on public broadcaster ERT that the electronic ticketing system would be fully operational by 15 November 2017. He added that “so far 180,000 personalised cards have been issued”.

How the ticket is validated:

Once you’ve charged your electronic ticket, either the multiple tickets or the ATH.ENA Card, you can use it by validating it on your first route, irrespective of when that is.

The electronic ticket is immediately valid upon its first validation (and not with charging) and you must validate it on all means of transport that you will be boarding during its validity.

On buses, trolleys and the tram the electronic ticket is validated only when entering the vehicle in the blue machines, while in the metro (lines 1, 2, 3) the electronic ticket must be validated both at the entrance and at the exit of the gates of stations.