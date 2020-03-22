New Facebook page to provide information to asylum seekers in Greece

Among others, the site gives information on measures for preventing the spread of novel coronavirus and the recent measures restricting movement

The migration and asylum ministry on Saturday announced the creation of a new Facebook page –@migrationinfogr– providing information to asylum seekers in Greece. This improves on the page previously run by the Greek asylum service and provides information in the languages that asylum seekers tend to understand.

Among others, the site gives information on measures for preventing the spread of novel coronavirus and the recent measures restricting movement, including movement into and out of refugee and migrant facilities.

The same information is also available on the ministry website www.migration.gov.gr and other social media, while there are plans to enable two-way communication with asylum seekers through individual accounts.

In a video message, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis stressed that the ministry’s aim was to “convey important information that concerns you as asylum seekers in our country” and noted that the top priority at this time was to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which led to a decision to restrict movement to and from refugee and migrant facilities.

“We have already shut down asylum services within the facilities and restricted the movement of employees to and from the facilities, so as not to allow the entry of coronavirus into these, in some way, closed communities. An emergency plan for these facilities has been drawn up. We have already started to place healthcare huts on the perimeter of the facilities to deal with any possible cases and will cooperate according to each instance,” he said.

