New film claims Tupac Shakur is alive and well in New Mexico (video)

A new film claims that gunned-down rapper Tupac Shakur is actually alive and well — living as part of a Native American tribe in New Mexico.

The dramatized documentary “2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC” says the “Thug 4 Life” rapper was informed about the planned hit on him when he arrived in Las Vegas in September 1996.

It allowed him to plant a body double in Death Row Record label boss Suge Knight’s car, still ending up in University Medical Center but escaping, filmmaker Rick Boss told KTNV.

Shakur was instead airlifted by a private chopper to New Mexico — then taken to live under the protection of the Navajo tribe because authorities cannot enter tribal land without permission, Boss reckons.

The filmmaker insisted that the plot is not a wild fantasy — but facts gleaned through his close connections to Shakur’s inner circle.

