New finds from underwater research on historic Greek island of Salamis

By using the ‟amphibian” excavation technique, more new sections were unearthed of large stone plinth foundations of the big public building

For the third year running, underwater interdisciplinary research was carried out in June and July 2018 in the area of the Kynosoura peninsula and Ampelakia Bay on Salamis, i.e. the meeting place of the main part of the Greek fleet on the eve of the great naval battle in 480 B.C.

As mentioned in the announcement issued by the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports: ‟The results of the 2018 research in the Ampelakia Bay head and Straits are particularly significant since:

a) A new ‟amphibian” technique was successfully applied to investigate ancient remains in the shallows,

b) the unearthing of a large ancient public building was continued, yielding examples of original marble works of Greek sculpture and

c) marine sediment data was acquired which will contribute together with other geophysical and archaeological elements, in reconstructing the area’s paleogeography with particular reference to the shape of the Bay and Straits at the time of the Battle of Salamis.

