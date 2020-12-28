New flights from Sheffield Airport to Crete

Wizz Air announced new flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport in England to Heraklion, Crete, starting in May all throughout the summer season. The first flight is scheduled for May 28 with prices starting at, 31.99 UK pounds. Flights will be operated every Monday and Friday.

In addition to Heraklion, Wizz Air announced new flights to Turkey, Bulgaria, and Spain from Doncaster Sheffield, Gatwick, and Luton airports.

With the addition of these new destinations, Wizz Air will operate a total of 25 flights from Doncaster Sheffield, where the airline officially opened its base in October.

Wizz Air UK CEO Owain Jones said that while few can travel now, the airline expects the new year to be better, which is why Wizz Air offers direct flights to exciting destinations in the UK at very affordable rates.