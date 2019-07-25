New footage shows uncontacted Amazon tribesman from the world’s “Most Threatened” tribe

The video was taken in the northern state of Maranhao by a nearby tribe called the Guajajara

In a newly released video, a bare-chested Amazonian tribesman sniffs a machete, looks toward the camera and then disappears into the foliage, likely realizing he’s being filmed.

This tribesman is reportedly a member of the Awá tribe of Brazil, an “uncontacted” tribe threatened by loggers and other people with commercial interests who have been sweeping into their forests, according to The Guardian.

The video was taken in the northern state of Maranhao by a nearby tribe called the Guajajara. The Guajajara are part of a larger group of indigeneous people who go by the name “Guardians of the Amazon.” They are trying to defend their already incredibly deforested homes in the northeast of Brazil, as well as the indigenous people who live there.

