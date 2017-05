It is approaching! On July 16 the highly anticipated first episode of HBO’s mega hit TV series Game of Thrones will air and the network just gave a peak of what is in store in their latest trailer, which has already gone viral with over 10 million views in just one day. The new trailer sets up a dire time for Cersei and Jamie—surrounded on all sides by enemies old and new—Daenerys’ invasion, and Jon Snow’s rise to leading the North against oncoming deadly threat of the White Walkers.