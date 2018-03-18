New gold for Eleftherios Petrounias at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Greek athlete Eleftherios Petrounias on Saturday won his eighth gold medal in the last 22 months after finishing first in the rings event at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Petrounias took gold with a total of 15,333 points during the finals of the competition, ahead of Turkish athlete Ibrahim Colak with 15,100 points and China’s Xingyu Lan with 14,866 points.

It should be noted that Petrounias was ill with high fever before the start of the games.

A notable performance was also given by the second Greek athlete to make it to the finals of the event, Konstantinos Konstantinidis, who finished fourth with 14,700 points.

