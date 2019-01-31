New Greek airline carrier “Athens Spirit” set to lift off in April

Many smaller Greek airlines have tried to enter the aviation sector however most have not lasted very long

A new Greek airline carrier named Athens Spirit Airlines will begin operating in April 2019, greekcitytimes.com reports.

The firm was founded in June 2017 and last month it submitted a request for an air operator certificate from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority, reports Deal News.

It aims to offer both domestic and international services with four A319 and two A340 aircraft.

According to the report, Athens Spirit Airlines is financed by investments from wealthy Greeks of the Diaspora and aims to take on Greece’s leading carrier Aegean Airlines.

