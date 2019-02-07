New Greek App scans labels for health risks in products

All the information & data comes from the European Commission, the World Health Organization and the American National Institutes of Health

A new, revolutionary app dubbed ”Ingredio” was recently developed by chemical engineer Zoe Cournia and her startup company in Greece.

The app informs consumers whether the products they consume, such as cosmetics, drinks or food, contain substances which could be harmful to their health.

The app is very simple to use, and the results appear instantly. The app scans the ingredient label of any product and informs the consumer of possible risks to their health from the chemicals the product contains.

