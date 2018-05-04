New incident in the Aegean! Turkish merchant ship collided with the HS “Armatolos”

No injuries or serious damages have been reported

A serious incident took place at dawn near the island of Lesvos when a Turkish merchant ship collided with the Hellenic Navy ship HS “Armatolos” at around 04:00′ pm.

It is unknown if it was a mistake or if the Turkish merchant ship “Karmate” intentionally targeted the Greek navy ship.

No injury or serious damage has been reported by the Hellenic Navy General Staff (HNGS).

A similar incident occurred on January 17, when a Turkish Coastguard vessel had collided with the HS “Nikiforos” again with no damages.

As stated in the announcement of the HNGS, “after the event, the merchant ship accelerated and moved away, from the scene towards the nearest port of Turkey, without responding to the radio calls of HS ‘Armatolos’ galley”.

The case is coordinated by Minister of Defense Panos Kammenos, who briefed the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the main opposition, since five o’clock in the morning.

All legal procedures under the international maritime law have been followed and international organizations, such as NATO, have been already informed.