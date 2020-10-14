New iPhone 12 “will not come with a charger or headphones”, Apple says

The iPhone 12 will be packaged in a much thinner box as a result

Apple has confirmed that its iPhone 12 will not come packaged with a power adapter or headphones at a launch event streamed online on Tuesday.

The move is designed to help the environment, Apple said, claiming it will remove two million metric tons of carbon emissions per year.

Apple said in a press release that it would result in “reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 percent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet”.

The iPhone 12 will be packaged in a much thinner box as a result, Apple said.

The device will still come with a USB-C to Lightning charging cable, but will no longer have the wall adaptor.

Apple claimed the carbon reduction is equivalent to removing 450,000 cars from the road for a year.

The move drew a mixed response from users, with some mocking the announcement on social media.

