New MBA Post-Graduate program offered by the University of the Aegean in English

The University of the Aegean has included a new, distance learning, innovative, English-speaking Postgraduate Program “Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Shipping” in its curriculum.

It is offered by distance learning methods from the Department of Shipping and Business Services (TNEE) of the University of the Aegean from the academic year 2020 -2021.

“The goal of” MBA in Shipping “is to provide scientific specialisation and high level know-how in the complex field of Shipping. The program aims to contribute to the promotion of specialised executives for distinguished high-level careers in shipping companies, organisations and shipping agencies, in Greece and internationally. It is of particular strategic importance for Greece, as shipping is one of the most internationalised sectors and the main pillar of the Greek economy “, points out Professor Serafeim Kapros, President of the Department of Shipping and Business Services, University of the Aegean.

“MBA in Shipping” capitalises on the strong institutionalised cooperation of the University of the Aegean with the institutions and companies of the shipping industry and utilises the tradition and leading position of Chios in global shipping.

also read

Leroy Merlin opens new store

An exoplanet the size of Neptune discovered 32 lightyears from Earth