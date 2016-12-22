New needs create new opportunities for Greek Tourism

In our time we see new trends that create new opportunities. “Green” ecological hotels, luxurious hotels for those that can…afford them etc. According to mr. Parsalis, CEO of Marketing Greece, it is about time for Greece to create her own marketing branding based on the unique experiences that the country can offer.



Mr. Parsalis underlines that Greece offers a much more “personal” experience and luxury tourism could indeed be the target market of the future for the country. The natural and biological products could offer the ideal environment for a short…detoxification from people’s digital dependence.



The cruising market could also be further developed as it has great potential, especially for the high-end part of the market. According to mr. Andreas Stylianopoulos, CEO of Navigation Travel & Tourist Services, Turkey’s developed cruising market will bring a drop for Greece of up to 25-30%. However, he is optimistic as the market is comprised of 33 million potential customers with an average income around 700.000 dollars. It is a target worth going after.