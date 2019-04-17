New police operation in occupied buildings in Exarchia, Athens

More than 70 people have been apprehended so far

New police operation for the evacuation of occupied buildings in Exarchia, Athens took place in the morning hours of Thursday.

This is the second time since last week’s operation that led to the seizure of large quantities of drugs and the arrest of many people including foreigners.

The first of the two buildings that was stormed by the Greek police was according to the information so far, an empty government building that belongs to the Ministry of Culture on Bouboulina street and has been occupied by anarchists for 3 years.

The second building is located on Zoodochos Pigi street and had been occupied since April 21st, 2014.

More than 70 people have been apprehended from both buildings, while a separate operation took place was on a house on Strefi Hill, where a 50-year-old man was arrested as a large quantity of drugs was found in his house.