New Police Patrol cars added to the fleet of Central Macedonia

The batch of 35 new Hyundai i30 1.6lt Diesel 115hp was delivered as part of the renewal of the fleet

A batch of 35 new Hyundai i30 1.6lt Diesel 115hp patrol cars was added to the fleet of Hellenic Police, as part of the plan to upgrade its cars.

The vehicles have both the official patrol car colouring (blue-white), as well as normal colours and will be used in the Region of Central Macedonia in order to meet the directorate’s needs.

The cars were acquired as part of the implementation of the NSRF 2014 – 2020 “Active Road Safety” of the Attica Regions, Central Greece, Eastern Macedonia, and Thrace, Western Macedonia, Ionian Islands, Epirus and the North Aegean.

