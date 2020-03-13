New President of the Republic sworn in – No handshake due to coronavirus measures (video-photos)

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Greek President took place in a close circle of officials and guests

Due to the protection measures against the coronavirus, the swearing-in ceremony of the new President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, took place in a close circle of officials and guests.

After reading the oath, Mrs Sakellaropoulou -the first woman to occupy this position in Greek history- went down to the parliamentary seats, greeting with a nod of her head and without shaking hands all political leaders.

The government was represented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and all ministers. Deputy ministers were not allowed to be present in the ceremony.

