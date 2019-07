New provocation: The Turkish-Cypriot “Foreign Minister” visits the ghost-city of Famagusta (photos)

The move comes after the Turkish decision to annex Famagusta

In a provocative move on Monday afternoon, the “foreign minister” of the occupied northern part of Cyprus Kudret Ozeray, visited the enclosed town of Famagusta.

According to a post on Facebook, he visited the once famous suburb Varosha with a delegation of his “foreign ministry” and officers of the Turkish occupation forces.

As he said, it was a useful visit before the property inventory committee entered the enclosed city.