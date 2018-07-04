New rallies for Macedonia: A “warm welcome” for PM Tsipras

A new rally at the rail station terminal at IKEA in eastern Thessaloniki has been organized for today against the Greek-FYROM agreement.

As thestival.gr reports, the independent committees that organize the rally invites the people of Thessaloniki to gather at 17.00, “at IKEA with a Greek flag”, on the occasion of the visit of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the city, for the Quartet Meeting of Greece-Bulgaria-Romania-Serbia, that will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The call was made by posting on social media.