The Turkish government has imposed a security fee on airline companies between 1 and 3 euros. The fee per passenger will take effect from January 1 and the exact rate will depend on the airport.

At airports in Antalya and Bodrum (Halicarnassus) the fee is 3 euros and in the smaller airports 1 euro.

For the new bookings, the fee will be included in the airfares and will be paid by the airlines.