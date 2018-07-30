New shocking video from wildfires at Mati in Attica (video)

A new video has emerged showing the deadly wildfires that spread rapidly in Mati in eastern Attica on Monday, July 23. The video, aired on ANT1 TV, was recorded by the passengers of a vehicle as they were attempting to cross the road amid the flames and thick some with virtually near zero visibility.

Filled with fear, the two passengers can be heard in the footage saying: “We’ll just move 10 metres”, “Watch out”, “Be careful with the steering wheel”. At one point, one of the two can be heard saying “Oh, Lord, my children, my wife, everything is burning”.