New “smart” ID cards to be used via mobile phones to do many tasks

Greek Minister of State and Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis revealed the new ID cards that would replace the current ones would allow owners to integrate them into their smartphones, while a single number would replace both their AFM (Taxpayer ID Number) and AMKA (Social Security Number).

The Minister said the new ID cards would have a digital reader installed allowing users to complete various everyday tasks. “There will be infrastructure to have our identity data on our mobile. With a mobile app where you can have your identity there as well.”

Mr. Pierrakakis said that a new set of “high-security services” will be added to the new IDs, you will be able to do things from your home such as power of attorney, solemn statement. There are some things that require much more security to do from ones’ home. You will be able to do this with the new identity.”

The competition for new identities started on December 20 and “we believe that the implementation of the new identities will be completed by the end of 2021, early 2022. Then we will have the identities in our hands”.