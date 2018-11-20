New Starfleet Research study: Business intelligence improves hotel performance

The research findings were derived from online surveys carried out with more than 350 hotel executives and other industry practitioners

It has long been known that business Intelligence (BI) can be instrumental in helping hotel operators make smarter and more timely decisions, hospitalitynet.org notes in the following article:

Now a new groundbreaking study from Starfleet Research, the leading provider of IT market research for the hospitality industry, explains at length how hotels that use advanced BI tools and capabilities to transform raw data into actionable insights are driving significant improvements in several aspects of their operational and financial performance.

According to the latest study, entitled Leveraging Business Intelligence to Improve Hotel Performance (currently available for complimentary access), 96 percent of hotel operators believe that their ability to generate business intelligence has been “successful” or “very successful” in enabling them to achieve their desired business results. Amongst the key research findings:

– 95 percent of hotel operators cite time reduction (e.g., time needed to get information, make decisions, etc.) as a major reason to utilize advanced business intelligence tools

– 92 percent of hotel operators agree BI tools are “effective” or “very effective” in assisting them manage and optimize their market and channel mix

– 84 percent of hotel operators view the need to achieve optimal data quality as a great challenge with business intelligence

