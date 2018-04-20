New study finds nearly half of Brits think multiculturalism has failed

40% believe that Enoch Powell’s infamous & heavily criticized 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech was a fair warning

A YouGov poll commissioned by Hope Not Hate, an organization that considers left-leaning comedian Ricky Gervais to be “far right,” found two out of five Brits are deeply concerned about multiculturalism.

The poll took answers from 5200 people. 43% of responders predicted that relationships will deteriorate between U.K. communities over the next few years. 51% of people believe immigration puts pressure on schools and hospitals. More than one-third of the respondents think that Islam is a threat to the British way of life, reports The Guardian.

40% of those asked in the survey believed that Enoch Powell’s infamous and heavily criticized 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech was a fair warning, in which Enoch slammed immigration to Britain, though 81% still reported they feel happy in their current communities.

59% of those asked believed that a wide variety of cultures is integral to British culture.

Nick Lowles, chief executive of Hope Not Hate, said: ‘There is clearly much work to do. Powell’s speech led anti-racism campaigners to mobilize – the anniversary of the speech must do the same.”

