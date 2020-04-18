New Turkish book claims Greek islands but ignores international law

Turkey is only one of 15 countries in the whole world who has not signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea

A new book on Turkish claims on Greek maritime space in the Aegean Sea has been released in Turkey. It was authored by the recently retired Turkish Admiral Cihat Yayci, who is considered the “architect” of the agreement with the Muslim Brotherhood government Libya to steal Greek maritime space.

The book, titled “Requirements of Greece. The problems in the Aegean with questions and answers” was published by the Supreme Foundation of Culture, Language and History of Turkey.

Cihat Yayci argues that “the geopolitical imbalance in the Aegean is shaped by Greece’s policy in the light of the Great Idea” and that the problems will be resolved if Turkey claims the sovereignty of the islands, islets and rocky islands.

The Great Idea, or known in Greek as the Megali Idea, was a guiding police of Greece’s foreign policy to liberate Greek lands held by the Turks. This policy ended with the Greco-Turkish war in 1922. However, despite nearly 100 years since the end of the Megali Idea, Turkey still remains paranoid by it and believe without proof that Greece has plans to annex lands in Anatolia and eastern Thrace.

See Also:

Holy Friday – A short personal story (video)

The Turkish Admiral, who until recently was a close adviser of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Mediterranean issues, reiterates the well-known falsity by Turkey that in islands and islets in the Aegean were not acquired by Greece under international law and that they are Turkish territory, since Turkey successor country of the Ottoman Empire.

“It is not possible for the geographical formations, which are quite large islands, to be considered a simple rocky problem,” he said, adding that “our country has made unilateral moves in the Aegean Sea”.

Read more: Greek City Times