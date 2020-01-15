New video shows Turkish harassment of Greek fishing boat

A new video emerged on Wednesday of a confrontation between the Turkish coast guard and Greek fishermen near the islet of Imia, whose sovereignty is disputed by Ankara.

In the video, Turkish officers are seen approaching the fishing vessel on an inflatable dinghy shouting at the fishermen to leave the area. The Greeks on board refuse to move, shouting back that “this is Greece, not Turkey.”

At one point during the standoff, the fishermen panic and warn each other that someone on board the Turkish vessel has produced a gun.

It is not yet known when the video was shot. The fishermen on board claim that it occurred west of Imia.

