New videos show moment the dam in Brazil bursts (videos)

A total of 121 bodies have been recovered, but 226 are still missing

Shocking videos have been released that show the moment the dam in Brazil collapses on January 25.

The dam failure unleashed a surge of mud that buried buildings adjoining the dam and several parts of the nearby city of Brumadinho.

Source: AP