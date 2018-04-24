New York: Famous 5th Avenue turned blue (PHOTOS)

Every year the Evzones of the Hellenic Presidential Guard travel across the Atlantic for the parade

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura represented the Greek government in the magnificent parade, which took place in New York on Sunday 22 April 2018, to commemorate the 197th anniversary of the National Rebirth. Thousands of the Greek diaspora flooded Manhattan’s 5th Avenue to participate in the celebrations.

Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York, along with Madeline Singas the District Attorney of Nassau County, Long Island and businessman and philanthropist Pantelis Mpoumpouras opened the ceremony.

Every year the Evzones of the Hellenic Presidential Guard travel across the Atlantic, and this year was no exception, as they paraded down the crowded 5th Avenue.

The Cypriot Government was represented by Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou. On the stand was also the Governor of the region of Central Macedonia, Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

Source: thegreekobserver