New York mosque blasts Islamic call to prayer to 20 blocks (video)

A resident of Brooklyn posted a Facebook live video documenting how the Islamic call to prayer was being broadcast to a 20 block radius by a local mosque.

“I am in downtown Brooklyn, but I swear it’s Saudi Arabia, y’all hear that?” asks Derrick Gibson as the words “No God but Allah, Mohammad is his messenger” are broadcast.

The mosque in question is the Masjid-Al-Aman. A previous report from 2016 documents how locals complained 156 times about the call to prayer, labeling it a nuisance.]

The YouTube channel one of the videos was posted on wrote: “As Ex-Muslims this is beyond traumatic, dark and terrifying, we lived through this before in other countries, we know what’s next, if people won’t stand and speak up.”