New York Times warns Christian-Muslim rivalry could reignite over Hagia Sophia

The piece says the precious and rare mosaics could be at risk if the Hagia Sophia is converted into Mosque

In an op-ed article, the New York Times is sounding the alarm about the security of the unique historical and cultural mosaics of Hagia Sophia taking a clear stand against Turkish President Erdogan and his long-standing ambition to turn the UNESCO World Heritage Site into an Islamic Mosque.

In the piece entitled “Erdogan Talks of Making Hagia Sophia a Mosque Again, to International Dismay”, the author warns that the decision to turn the historic monument into an Islamic place of worship could lead to a resurgence of the rivalry between Islam and Christianity.

Special reference is made to the temple’s mosaics, which depict various religious and historical figures such as Christ, the Virgin Mary, John the Baptist, Emperor Justinian I and Empress Zoe. As the depiction of any type of figures is considered idolatry under Islam, these precious mosaics had been covered for many years and were restored when Hagia Sophia was turned into a museum.