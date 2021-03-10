New York woman discovers secret apartment behind bathroom mirror (video)

Samantha Hartsoe was trying to find source of cold air in bathroom and made discovery that brought to mind horror film Candyman

After Samantha Hartsoe stumbled upon an entire three-bedroom apartment hidden behind the bathroom mirror in her own New York home, she chose to ignore the lessons of any good horror film – and explore further.

“Curiosity killed the cat, curiosity is going to kill me,” the Roosevelt Island resident told NBC New York. “I can’t not know what’s on the other side of my bathroom.”

Hartsoe’s adventure, which took place earlier this month, was outlandish even in New York’s notorious housing market, where real-estate horror stories are almost a badge of honor. The 26-year-old documented the ordeal online and millions tuned in, offering comparisons to films such as Parasite and Candyman.

In a series of now viral TikTok videos, Hartsoe first notices a cold draft in her bathroom, strong enough to blow wisps of her hair. Then she looks behind her mirror, revealing the concealed apartment.

Shocked, she nonetheless straps on a makeshift headlamp and mask, arms herself with a hammer – “Mean it when you swing it,” her roommate says – and climbs through the hole in her bathroom wall.

A disclaimer on the video warns that such actions “could result in serious injury” – but Hartsoe reaches the ground unscathed.

“You’re in the other side of the dimension!” her roommate tells her. “Go onward.”

See Also:

Jerusalem Post: How Turkey’s Erdogan conned “The New York Times” – Analysis

Work begins on 250-MWh CRYOBattery that stores energy as liquid air

Inside the hair-raising secret space, Hartsoe finds open windows and a heap of trash bags. She also discovers an empty water bottle, which she calls a “sign of life”.

Prowling the dark rooms, she whispers: “What’s wrong with me?”

“I was kind of expecting there to be somebody, especially with the water bottle being there,” she told New York magazine. “And that definitely put me on edge”.

Read more: The Guardian