New Zealand PM orders Muslim call to prayer to be played across the country on Friday

A minute of silence will also be observed on Friday

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a two-minute silence will be observed on Friday to mark a week since the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Ms Ardern spoke at a press conference in Christchurch this afternoon when she made the announcement.

“I know from many there is a desire to show support to the Muslim community as they return to mosques, particularly on Friday.

“There is also a desire amongst New Zealanders to mark the week that has passed since the terrorist attack.

“To acknowledge this, there will be a two-minute silence on Friday. We will also broadcast nationally via TVNZ and RadioNZ the Call to Prayer.”

Ms Ardern says timing on the two-minute silence and Call to Prayer broadcast will be determined soon.

source