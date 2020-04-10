New Zealand reported a decline in new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day

The country is still tightening its border restrictions

New Zealand has managed to do something that many countries wish they could achieve: for four straight days, it has reported a decline in new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the country reported 29 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing New Zealand’s total to 1,239 – including only one death. Of those cases, only 14 are in hospital – and 317 have recovered.

New Zealand, a small island country with a population of just under 5 million, is halfway through a month-long lockdown aimed at not only containing the virus, but eliminating it.

And so far, the approach appears to be successful.

“We are turning a corner,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a speech Thursday. “And your commitment means our plan is working”.

For other countries, those positive signs might be a reason to lift restrictions. Denmark, which has at least 5,597 cases and 218 deaths, announced it will begin to lift its lockdown next week if cases remain stable.