New Zealand’s “Haka” dance before the game with Greece – But it didn’t help them… (video)

Greece won 103-97 and qualified to the next round

As with any sporting event, but also at many social events in the country, the New Zealand basketball team performed the well-known war-dance Haka just before the Mundobasket game against Greece.

The New Zealanders began the dance, leaving the Greek basketball players speechless.

Greece won 103-97 and is in the next phase of the 2019 World Cup where it will face the US and the Czech Republic.