News of immigrants slaughtering stolen livestock in Lesvos is proven fake!

News posted on local website Lesvosnews.gr and disseminated across the web that immigrants from the hotspot in Moria on the island of Lesvos had slaughtered livestock they had stolen from a who recorded them while they were doing it proved to be completely false. The three immigrants appearing in the video had actually bought the meat from a local butcher’s shop, as police found out after investigating the matter. Police sought out the butcher who confirmed the claims of the three migrants.