Neymar rape allegations: Accuser ‘refused sex because PSG star did not have condom’ (video)

A woman who accused Neymar of raping her has spoken about the incident for the first time

A woman who accused Neymar of raping her has spoken about the incident for the first time.

Brazil superstar Neymar has denied any wrongdoing over the alleged rape in a Paris hotel room last month.

Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza has claimed she did agree to have sex with the PSG footballer – but told him they couldn’t because he didn’t have a condom.

In an interview with Brazilian TV channel SBT, she branded the incident as ‘aggression together with rape.’

“When I asked him if he brought a condom, he said no. So I told him that nothing would happen because we can’t,” Mendes de Souza said.

more at mirror.co.uk