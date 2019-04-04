Nicholas Cage’s new movie will be filmed in Cyprus

It is the first big production for Cyprus

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage will be shooting all of his next movie in Cyprus.

The announcement by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Organization “Invest Cyprus” states that “the film, with a 24.6 million Euros budget, with producers Martin J. Barab and Dimitri Logothetis, who will also be a director, titled ‘Jiu Jitsu’, is a science fiction and martial arts film”.

The cast is also complemented by well-known Hollywood actors such as, Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi, Rick Yune, Marie Avgeropoulos and JuJu Chan.

Invest Cyprus notes that “this is crucial for the development of the Cypriot Audiovisual industry and for the Cypriot economy as a whole as it is a significant investment with multiple benefits that will promote our country around the world”.

He adds that “it is particularly important for the organization itself that, in the short term, after the assignment of these new responsibilities, it has been made possible by targeted and well-coordinated efforts to attract the first cinematographic production”.

The government recently gave Invest Cyprus the exclusive responsibility for the development of the Audiovisual Industry and the Chair of the Incentive Plan Application Committee (EASO).