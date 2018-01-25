Nick Calathes: I am a ma***as for not learning Greek (video)

Nick Calathes, Panathinaikos’s playmaker, is undoubtedly having his best season at the Greek champions posting exceptional stats both in the Euroleague and the domestic Greek competition. With an average of 13.9 points, the Greek-American is the leading scorer of the Greens, while his 8.4 assists average puts at the top of Europe’s premier competition.

The 29-year-old international, who is in his 6th season in Greece and 7th in Europe spoke to Euroleague Greece and was critical of himself about not learning to speak Greek yet. The Greek-American talks about arch-rivals Olympiakos, his love of the Greek lifestyle, while he also comments the coaching style of his former teammate and current coach Zalgiris Kaunas on the eve of the two teams’ clash at the OAKA stadium.

video courtesy of gazzetta.gr